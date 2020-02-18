Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale A. Connolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale A. Connolly Obituary
Dale A. Connolly, 59, of Mendon, MA, passed away on February 14, 2020.
He was the husband of Cheryl-Ann (Nichols) Connolly. Born in Woonsocket, a son of Mary (O'Neill) Connolly of Blackstone, MA and the late Roger Connolly.
Dale worked for the Weidmann Co., in Ohio and Massachusetts. While working on his classic cars, his 73 Corvette and 69 Camaro, Dale enjoyed rocking out to his favorite music. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and had a soft spot for helping animals and has rescued ducks, pygmy goats and turtles to name just a few.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Travis & Ashley Connolly and her boyfriend Erick Deschamps. He is also survived by his siblings, David and Jamie Connolly both of Blackstone, Jodie Brower of Harrisville, RI and his mother and father-in-law, Helen & Oscar Nichols of Woonsocket, RI, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 9 AM in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield, RI. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be Friday evening, from 5-7 PM.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -