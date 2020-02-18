|
Dale A. Connolly, 59, of Mendon, MA, passed away on February 14, 2020.
He was the husband of Cheryl-Ann (Nichols) Connolly. Born in Woonsocket, a son of Mary (O'Neill) Connolly of Blackstone, MA and the late Roger Connolly.
Dale worked for the Weidmann Co., in Ohio and Massachusetts. While working on his classic cars, his 73 Corvette and 69 Camaro, Dale enjoyed rocking out to his favorite music. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and had a soft spot for helping animals and has rescued ducks, pygmy goats and turtles to name just a few.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Travis & Ashley Connolly and her boyfriend Erick Deschamps. He is also survived by his siblings, David and Jamie Connolly both of Blackstone, Jodie Brower of Harrisville, RI and his mother and father-in-law, Helen & Oscar Nichols of Woonsocket, RI, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 9 AM in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield, RI. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be Friday evening, from 5-7 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 19, 2020