Dana D. Mancini
1960 - 2019
BELLINGHAM - Dana D. Mancini, 59, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI after a lengthy illness. Dana was the fiance of the late Dawn Schwenker. Born in Milford, MA on September 23, 1960, he was the son of the late Edward and Phyllis ((Delaney) Mancini. Dana leaves behind two daughters, Emily Mancini and Nicole Mancini of Manville, RI, stepdaughter, Vanessa Schwenker of West Dennis, MA, son James Riley of Myrtle Beach, SC, grandchildren, Harrison and Olivia Demarco, Judson and Elvy Riley, and mother in law Helen Schwenker of Milford, MA. He was the brother of Ned Mancini of Worcester, MA, Ellen Hand and her husband, Tom of Douglas, MA and the late Kevin Mancini, Brian Mancini, Judy Bliss and his twin brother David J. Mancini who passed on December 28, 2019. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.

Dana was a resident of Bellingham for most of his life and attended Bellingham Schools. He worked at Colonial Chem-Dry in Milford and Norfolk Power Equipment in Wrentham.

Dana will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Burial at the Scott Cemetery, Bellingham is private due to the COVID-19 Virus. Donations in memory of Dana D. Mancini may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
