Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Renaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Renaud


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel D. Renaud Obituary
PROVIDENCE - Daniel Denis Renaud, 47, of Providence passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 27, 2019 in Bannister Center, Providence. Born in Providence, he was the son of Sandra (Delasanta) Renaud of Woonsocket and the late Henry Renaud.
Danny came into the Renaud family on April 25, 1974. He was away from home for many years trying hard to find his place in this world. When he passed away, he was still searching for peace in his life. He can now rest in peace forever.
Along with his mother Sandra, he is survived by his sister, Lynn Hawkins and her husband Darrell of Cumberland; and he was the proud uncle of Benjamin, Elizabeth, William and Thomas Hawkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniels name may be made to the New Beginnings Soup Kitchen, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now