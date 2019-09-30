|
|
PROVIDENCE - Daniel Denis Renaud, 47, of Providence passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 27, 2019 in Bannister Center, Providence. Born in Providence, he was the son of Sandra (Delasanta) Renaud of Woonsocket and the late Henry Renaud.
Danny came into the Renaud family on April 25, 1974. He was away from home for many years trying hard to find his place in this world. When he passed away, he was still searching for peace in his life. He can now rest in peace forever.
Along with his mother Sandra, he is survived by his sister, Lynn Hawkins and her husband Darrell of Cumberland; and he was the proud uncle of Benjamin, Elizabeth, William and Thomas Hawkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniels name may be made to the New Beginnings Soup Kitchen, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 1, 2019