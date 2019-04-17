|
PROVIDENCE - Daniel F. Danny Jandik, 46, of Osborn St. died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Rhode Island Hospital with his family by his side.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, son of Linda E. Jandik, of PA, and his step father Anthony Molyneaux of New Jersey.
Danny was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He loved Heavy Metal music, he was a strong independent man. He was a devoted father, son, uncle, brother and loved and cared for everyone unconditionally.
Besides his mother Linda and step father Anthony, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Elise Velez of Cumberland and Cecelia Jandik of Woonsocket. A brother, Anthony Molyneaux of MA. Four sisters Patricia Molyneaux of Providence, Tara Malia of NJ, Suzy Buckley of NJ, and Tracey Miranda of RI.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 18, 2019