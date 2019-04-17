Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Jandik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel F. Jandik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel F. Jandik Obituary
PROVIDENCE - Daniel F. Danny Jandik, 46, of Osborn St. died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Rhode Island Hospital with his family by his side.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, son of Linda E. Jandik, of PA, and his step father Anthony Molyneaux of New Jersey.
Danny was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He loved Heavy Metal music, he was a strong independent man. He was a devoted father, son, uncle, brother and loved and cared for everyone unconditionally.
Besides his mother Linda and step father Anthony, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Elise Velez of Cumberland and Cecelia Jandik of Woonsocket. A brother, Anthony Molyneaux of MA. Four sisters Patricia Molyneaux of Providence, Tara Malia of NJ, Suzy Buckley of NJ, and Tracey Miranda of RI.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 4-6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now