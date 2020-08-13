BURNHAM, ME - Daniel Gray Chamberlain Jr., 75 of Burnham, Maine passed away quietly at home after a brief illness with his loving granddaughter Crystal Medieros at his side.



Daniel (Danny) was born in Bellingham, Ma. In 1944. He lived in Bellingham and Upton until his early 20's and in Woonsocket until the mid 1990's when he moved to Maine.



Daniel was predeceased by his first wife Norma P. Deviou in 1964, his father, Daniel Gray Chamberlain Sr. in 1979, of Douglas, MA., his mother Florance Julia (Henderson) Chamberlain in 1995, also of Douglas, MA, his older brother George V. of Upton, MA., his brother Brion D. of Douglas, MA., and his Sister Janet P. Aubin of Milford, MA.



He was also predeceased by a son Joseph G. Chamberlain in 2001.



He leaves his eldest son Daniel Gray Chamberlain III of Douglas, MA and his Grandson Daemien J. Chamberlain also of Douglas and two other sons David L. and Mark E. of Woonsocket.



He also leaves his granddaughter who he lived with, Crystal K. Medieros, who he loved like a daughter, and her family. He will be especially missed by his great granddaughter Dani Lefrancois



He leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



He was avid collector of baseball cards, coins, knives, guns and antiques. He loved living in the woods with his dogs and living off the land. In his earlier years he worked many jobs. He worked for Garelicks for many years, Foster Forbes and Chamberlain Construction.



Danny was an accomplished finish carpenter and an amazing cabinet maker and furniture builder.



Per his request there will be no service or celebration of life. His closest family members will spread his ashes where he requested.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store