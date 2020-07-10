BLACKSTONE - Daniel J. Hadley 61, of Blackstone St. died July 1, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of Debra (Barrette) Hadley. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Alice (Clark) Hadley of South Carolina and the late Willis Hadley. Dan was a machine operator for Walsh Construction in N. Attleboro before he retired in 2016. He was an avid sports fan, and especially liked the Red Sox.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons Daniel Hadley Jr of Blackstone, and Brandon Hadley of Medway, a daughter Kimberly Hadley of North Smithfield, siblings, Richard, Willis, James, and Carol Hadley, Donna Wires, and Diane Invernizzi, and seven grandsons, Steven Jr, Jayden, Troy, Chase, Ryder, Brayden, and Hunter.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home.
