BURRILLVILLE - Daniel J. McLaughlin, 41, of Mapleville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home in Mapleville. Born in Milford, MA he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Gaskill) McLaughlin. Daniel and his siblings lived and grew up in Blackstone, MA

Daniel had many hobbies. He loved music, camping, spending time with friends and working in construction. He served his country in the US Army from 1996 - 1999 in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a very active communicant of St. Theresa's Church, Nasonville and a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his siblings: Charles, Timothy, Peter and Patrick McLaughlin and Kathleen Cabral; twelve nieces and nephews and many cousins, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services and burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private due to social restrictions and are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 20 to May 28, 2020.
