WOONSOCKET - Daniel P. Highcove Sr., 71, of Woonsocket, passed away on May 24th at Landmark Medical Center. He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth (Bolduc) Highcove. They were married on December 12th, 1970 and shared 44 years together until her passing in January of 2014.Daniel was born in Woonsocket and was the son of the late Walter and Eleanor (Morrissey) Highcove. He served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer during the Vietnam War era. Daniel was a well-respected teacher at the Woonsocket Middle School before retiring in 2018. He loved his job as a teacher and had a positive effect on the students that he taught.Daniel also taught drivers education to many students in the surrounding communities. In addition, you could always find him at local little league fields. Daniel was a coach and board member for the Bernon Little League for over 20 years. His coaching and leadership left a positive impact on the players he coached.Daniel is survived by his three sons: Daniel Jr. and his wife Lea of Narragansett, Jeffrey and his wife Dawn of Blackstone, MA and Bradford and his wife Melissa of Warwick. Daniel had six grandchildren: Madison, Andrew, Claudia, Julia, Brady and Abigail as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Donna Highcove.Due to current circumstances, Mass and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements will be made under the direction of Kubaska Funeral Home in Woonsocket.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any of the following: Special Olympics South County Stingrays 20 Tower View Ct., Narragansett, RI 02882, The Stadium Theatre Foundation 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, RI 02895, Warwick Dance and Gymnastics 18 Whitford St., Warwick, RI 02889