David Lindsey Obituary
WOONSOCKET - David Lindsey, 66, of St. Cecile Ave., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Oakland Grove Health Center with his family by his side. Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Isiah and Bessie (Farrow) Lindsey, David was a member of St. James Baptist Church and the Woonsocket Senior Center where he loved to participate in many activities especially dancing. He was a member of Special Olympics and participated in field activities.

He also enjoyed cooking and watching the cooking channel, he loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings.

David was preceded in death by his late brothers OJ and Oscar Lindsey, and his late sisters Viola Wells, Shirley Shelton and Dianne Lindsey.

He is survived by two brothers, Walter (Annie) Lindsey of Columbia, Tenn., Roger (Barbara) Lindsey of Smithfield. Three sisters, Dorothy Lindsey of Scottsdale, Ariz., Bernice Harmon, and Sandra (Donald) Butler of Tucson, Ariz.

David is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

A Funeral Home Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 6 immediately followed by a Christian service. A private burial will be held at Union Cemetery. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 7, 2019
