WOONSOCKET - David Richard Hilliker, 81, passed away on May 31st in Hartford, CT where he resided the last few years. Prior to that he resided with his wife, the late Toshiko (Ishikawa) in Woonsocket for over 50 years. He was born in Morrisville, Vermont on December 29, 1937 to the late Hebert Hilliker and Kyra (Nichols) Hilliker.
David served in the US Air Force, 90th Bomb Squadron and was honorably discharged at the rank of Airman 2C. He met and married his wife, the late Toshiko Ishikawa while he was stationed at Johnson Air Force Base, Japan. He worked at Quonset Naval Air Station as Aircraft Engine Mechanic and Quality Control. He also worked for the City of Woonsocket's Parks Department for over 20 years, retiring in 2001.
He leaves behind his beloved daughter Kathleen (Hilliker) Burkinshaw, son-in-law Matthew Burkinshaw, and his dearly beloved granddaughter, Sara Miyako Burkinshaw, a sister, Violet (Hilliker) Byam, and brother Phil Hilliker, as well as family and friends in RI and MA.
A memorial service will take place on August 3, 2019 at 1pm in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, David asked that memorials may be made to the Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association, P.O. Box 502, 99 Cherry Street, Milford, CT 06460. His daughter, Kathleen has been living with RSDS for the past 18 years.
The family would like to thank Louis Highmark, the Bliss7/ ICU and Hospice Care Services of Hartford Hospital nurses and staff. Their kindness, compassion, and understanding, is greatly appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 1, 2019