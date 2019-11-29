Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Deborah A. (Girouard) Tardie


1953 - 2019
BELLINGHAM - Deborah A. (Girouard) Tardie, 66, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Holiday Retirement Home with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of Marcel C. Tardie. Born in Woonsocket, RI on June 2, 1953 she leaves her mother Theresa (Lambert) Robichaud and her husband, Raymond of Cumberland, RI, and her late father Roland Girouard. She is the loving mother of Jason D. Kay and his wife, Kristen of Bellingham, MA and Aaron J. Kay and his wife, Jennifer of Dighton, MA.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7:00PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 30, 2019
