WOONSOCKET - Debra A. Harmon, 61, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, in her home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Denise (Perron) Duarte of Woonsocket, and the late Ambrose Duarte, Jr.
Ms. Harmon worked as a residential assistant for Community Care Alliance, and loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and fishing.
Besides her mother, she leaves to cherish her daughter, Sheena Harmon and her fiancé, Clevon Cephas; her son, Justin Davis and his wife, Chrishanda Davis, of Washington, DC; three brothers, Walter Laforest and Ambrose M. Duarte, III, both of Woonsocket, and Anthony Duarte of Fitchburg, MA; two sisters, Deanna Duarte Anthony and Angela Duarte, both of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, Jakore Harmon, Donovan and Anyah Johnson, and Olivia and Eean Harmon; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 beginning with visitation at 1 PM, followed by a short service at 3:30 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. The family is requesting that flowers be sent to the Funeral Home in her name. Monetary donations should be given directly to either her son or daughter.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 26, 2020