Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. (Duarte) Harmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra A. (Duarte) Harmon Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Debra A. Harmon, 61, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, in her home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Denise (Perron) Duarte of Woonsocket, and the late Ambrose Duarte, Jr.

Ms. Harmon worked as a residential assistant for Community Care Alliance, and loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and fishing.

Besides her mother, she leaves to cherish her daughter, Sheena Harmon and her fiancé, Clevon Cephas; her son, Justin Davis and his wife, Chrishanda Davis, of Washington, DC; three brothers, Walter Laforest and Ambrose M. Duarte, III, both of Woonsocket, and Anthony Duarte of Fitchburg, MA; two sisters, Deanna Duarte Anthony and Angela Duarte, both of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, Jakore Harmon, Donovan and Anyah Johnson, and Olivia and Eean Harmon; and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 beginning with visitation at 1 PM, followed by a short service at 3:30 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. The family is requesting that flowers be sent to the Funeral Home in her name. Monetary donations should be given directly to either her son or daughter.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -