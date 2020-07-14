1/1
Denise A. (Durand) Marvelle
BLACKSTONE - Denise A. (Durand) Marvelle, 68, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife for 49 years of Roger R. Marvelle, Sr. Born in Woonsocket, RI on December 20, 1951, the daughter of the late Omer and Irene (Willerval) Durand. She is the loving mother of Roger R. Marvelle, Jr. and his wife, Nicole and Russell G. Marvelle and his wife, Robin, all of Blackstone, MA. She leaves her cherished 8 grandchildren, Ashley, Jason, Brandyn, Neal, Samantha, Jessica, Tara and Kenneth. She is the sister of Suzanne Peripoli and her husband, Dave of Woonsocket, RI and Simonne Harrison and her husband, Ronald of Florida.

Denise was a longtime time resident of Blackstone formerly of Woonsocket. She was a graduate of St. Clare High School class of 1970. She worked as inspector/mender at JC Lafond in Manville. Denise was co-owner of R&D Custom Canvasing in Blackstone together with her husband Roger.

Denise enjoyed camping at Cape Cod and spending time with her grandchildren. Denise will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services will be held at a future date and time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.

To sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
