WOONSOCKET - Denise H. (Vanasse) O'Connell, 65, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Normand and Hortense (Theroux) Vanasse.
She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of Elvis, while she appreciated a good practical joke. Denise was a generous woman who put others needs before her own.
She is survived by her three children, Jason Laliberte of Woonsocket, John Laliberte and his wife Amy of Rehoboth, MA and Jessica Marcos of Warwick; one brother, Paul Vanasse of Smithfield, RI; six grandchildren, Jordan, Jessica, Justine, Michael, Caitlin, and Brooke; and two great-grandchildren, Jasper and Amias.
She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion, Chase.
Relatives and friends are invited for calling hours from 2-4 PM, with a service starting at 3:30 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 19, 2020