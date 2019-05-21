WOONSOCKET - Denise M. Leveillee 67, of Clinton St. passed away unexpectedly at home May 17, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Solange (Gaulin) Moulson. Denise was a church vocalist for most of her life at many area churches, most recently at St. Joseph's Church in Woonsocket, where she was also a member of the choir. Denise was the Vice President of the Kennedy Manor Club and the former President. She was an avid bingo player. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son Marc Leveillee and his wife Sara of Woonsocket, her daughter Jacqueline Leveillee of Woonsocket, a brother Henry G. Moulson and his wife Elaine of Somerset, two nephews James Moulson and his wife Patty of North Smithfield, David Moulson and his wife Lisa of North Attleboro, an aunt Jacqueline Dubois of Woonsocket, former husband Roger Leveillee of Woonsocket, three grandchildren, many cousins and friends.

Her funeral will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Visiting hours are Thursday, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Rhode Home Rescue, Attn: Nadine McCaffrey, 209 Unit St. Providence RI 02909 or www.rhodehomerescue.org in Denise's memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 22, 2019