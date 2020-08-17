1/1
Denise R. Chagnon
WOONSOCKET - Denise R. Chagnon 64, of Pichette Blvd. passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Estelle (Boulet) Chagnon, with whom she lived and the late J. Rene Chagnon.

Denise was the bookkeeper for J. H. Chagnon Woodworking for many years. She also worked as a Medical Assistant for twenty years. Denise was very involved with St. Joseph's CYO basketball team, where she played and coached for many years. She was an active parishioner at St. Josephs and served on several committees.

Besides her mother she is survived by her brother Raymond Chagnon MD and his wife Margaret of Farmington, CT; her sister Lucille Rodrigues and her husband Joseph of East Providence; her niece Larissa and nephew Darrel. She was predeceased by her nephew Ross.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM from the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church. Burial in Precious Blood Cemetery will be private. Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.


Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
