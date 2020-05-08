WOONSOCKET - Dennis J. Spas, 71, of Cumberland Hill Rd, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center.
Dennis was born at Woonsocket Hospital and raised in Bellingham, MA by the late Joseph and Helen (Pichie) Spas.
Dennis served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a measurement and control technician for Valley Gas for seventeen years and then as a real estate agent before retirement.
Dennis was an avid reader. He also loved politics, history, and traveling.
Dennis married the late Joyce (Pero) Spas and they had two sons: Erik Spas and his wife Melissa of North Smithfield, RI and Dr. Jayson Spas and his wife Andrea of South Kingstown, RI. Dennis was the eldest son of six children and he is survived by all five of his siblings: Linda Herard of Cranston, RI; Daniel Spas and his wife Beverly of Bellingham, MA; David Spas of Blackstone, MA; John Spas and his wife Elizabeth of Cumberland, RI; and, Joseph Spas and his husband James of Cranston, RI. Dennis is also survived by his three grandchildren Christian, Logan and Trinity of North Smithfield, RI as well as his many nieces and nephews.
A Celebrations of His Life, with military honors, for family and friends will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For the online guest book, please visit: www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 8 to May 16, 2020.