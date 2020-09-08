1/1
Dennis R. Chartier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURRILLVILLE - Dennis R. Chartier, 63, resident of Wallum Lake Rd., Pascoag, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the husband of Rachelle C. (Arsenault) Chartier, whom he married February 24, 1979. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Rita (Lapierre) Chartier of Woonsocket and the late Rene Chartier.

Dennis worked for the Woonsocket School System as a custodian for many years.

Besides his wife and mother, Dennis is survived by two sons: Chris Chartier and wife Becky Chartiér of Uxbridge, MA and Brad Chartier and wife Laura Chartier of Ligonier, PA; three brothers: Michael Chartier of Mapleville, Ronald Chartier of Bellingham, MA and Andrew Chartier of Spokane, WA; two sisters: Sue Beattie of Bellingham, MA and Debbie Chartier of Cranston and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Church St., Pascoag.

Burial and visitation will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag.

www.boucherfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved