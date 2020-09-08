BURRILLVILLE - Dennis R. Chartier, 63, resident of Wallum Lake Rd., Pascoag, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the husband of Rachelle C. (Arsenault) Chartier, whom he married February 24, 1979. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Rita (Lapierre) Chartier of Woonsocket and the late Rene Chartier.Dennis worked for the Woonsocket School System as a custodian for many years.Besides his wife and mother, Dennis is survived by two sons: Chris Chartier and wife Becky Chartiér of Uxbridge, MA and Brad Chartier and wife Laura Chartier of Ligonier, PA; three brothers: Michael Chartier of Mapleville, Ronald Chartier of Bellingham, MA and Andrew Chartier of Spokane, WA; two sisters: Sue Beattie of Bellingham, MA and Debbie Chartier of Cranston and six grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Church St., Pascoag.Burial and visitation will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag.