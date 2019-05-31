Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewayne Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewayne R. Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dewayne R. Hill Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Dewayne R. Hill, 36, of Palm St. formerly of Woonsocket, died, Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Miriam Hospital. He is survived by his fiancé Lynn Blair of Pawtucket.
Born in Woonsocket, son of Robert Dewalt of Woonsocket and Jeannette Hill Brooks and Step father Stanley Brooks of Woonsocket.
Dewayne worked in construction for Freedom Drywall for several years. He was an avid fisherman, loved to cook and eat, lift weights, and loved clowning around with friends and family especially his best friend Jermaine Disano. He also loved spending time with his children.
Besides his mother and father, he is survived by his 5 children, Jayvonn, DAnna, Dewayne Jr., Anthony and Ajalyn. Siblings, Melissa Price of Providence, Theotis Hill and Chantay Hill both of Woonsocket, Edick and Cedick Goudelock, Dornetta Tribble and April Barr all of SC, Tyris Nealy of Woonsocket and Sonja Estrada of Providence. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12 noon in St. James Baptist Church 340 S. Main St. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is from 10 AM to noon prior to the service in St James Baptist Church. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI are in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now