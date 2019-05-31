PAWTUCKET - Dewayne R. Hill, 36, of Palm St. formerly of Woonsocket, died, Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Miriam Hospital. He is survived by his fiancé Lynn Blair of Pawtucket.

Born in Woonsocket, son of Robert Dewalt of Woonsocket and Jeannette Hill Brooks and Step father Stanley Brooks of Woonsocket.

Dewayne worked in construction for Freedom Drywall for several years. He was an avid fisherman, loved to cook and eat, lift weights, and loved clowning around with friends and family especially his best friend Jermaine Disano. He also loved spending time with his children.

Besides his mother and father, he is survived by his 5 children, Jayvonn, DAnna, Dewayne Jr., Anthony and Ajalyn. Siblings, Melissa Price of Providence, Theotis Hill and Chantay Hill both of Woonsocket, Edick and Cedick Goudelock, Dornetta Tribble and April Barr all of SC, Tyris Nealy of Woonsocket and Sonja Estrada of Providence. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12 noon in St. James Baptist Church 340 S. Main St. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is from 10 AM to noon prior to the service in St James Baptist Church. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI are in charge of the arrangements.