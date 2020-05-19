NORTH SMITHFIELD - Diana G. (Frankian) Beauchemin, 94, of North Smithfield and Bonnet Shores Narragansett, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. "Mrs. B" was the widow of Richard J. Beauchemin, Sr., who died November 7, 2011, after almost fifty nine years of marriage. They were co-owners of the Beauchemin Lumber building materials firm. She was born in Woonsocket, October 31, 1925, daughter of the late Daniel and Agnes (Hagopian) Frankian, and was predeceased by brothers Edward and Warren Frankian.
She leaves her daughter, Anne Poirier and sons Stephen and Edward Beauchemin, all of North Smithfield, and John Beauchemin of San Francisco, CA; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the mother to the late Richard J. Beauchemin, Jr.
Diana was a graduate of Woonsocket Senior High School and Bryant College, and particularly enjoyed being on the committee planning her numerous Class of 1943 reunions. Diana was active in scouting, and in her teens began a long association with the YWCA, its classes, social groups, camping and fifteen years of service on its Board of Directors. She was a member of the North Smithfield and Golden Hearts senior group.
Funeral services are private, but may be viewed live Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78583612, and the committal may be viewed at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/27545569.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. Please omit flowers.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 19 to May 27, 2020.