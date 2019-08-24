|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Dr. Diane I. Dubois-Hall, D.O., resident of Burrillville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. Surrounded by loved ones, she peacefully departed after a lifelong struggle with complications from Crohn's Disease. She fought strongly for many years and remained strong until the end. Born on July 14, 1958, Diane was the life companion of husband, Dr. Eric Hall, Ph.D. She is survived by her loving and supportive parents, Raymond and Helen Dubois; children, Janis Roy, M.A. and Dr. Matthew Hall, D.O.; and siblings, Dr. David Dubois D.O. and Janice Dubois, M.A., and chosen sister, Mimi Platek.
In addition to her dedication to her family, Diane selflessly served others through her profession as a family practice physician for 28 years. She not only was a doctor but a friend to her patients. Diane enjoyed life by sitting in the sun, going to the beach, fishing with her husband, and spending time with her kids and beloved cats and golden retrievers. Despite her chronic illness, Diane remained full of hope, humor and compassion. Her true joys were found in supporting her children in their love of hockey, performing arts, science and medicine.
Relatives and Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Visitation hours are Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Dr. Diane Dubois-Hall memorial fund care of the Rhode Island College Foundation in honor of Diane's advocacy for education. To do so, send to the attention of:
Rhode Island College Foundation
Kauffman Center
600 Mt. Pleasant Ave.
Providence, RI 02908-1991
