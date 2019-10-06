Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
33 Division St
Manville, RI
Diane J. (Latour) D’Anjou

Diane J. (Latour) D’Anjou Obituary
LINCOLN - Diane J. (Latour) D'Anjou, 68, of Lincoln, died Oct. 4, 2019 at home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Aram and Alice (Laboeuf) Latour.

She worked as a shipping clerk for CVS Distribution Center, formerly Mark Stevens, for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, and cooking.

She is survived by her long-time partner Walter Andrews of Lincoln; her two daughters, Deana D'Anjou of Woonsocket, and Dana Dore and her husband, Marc, of Woonsocket; two brothers, Robert Latour of Long Island, N.Y., and Roger Latour of Coventry; as well as a sister, Louise Cardinali of West Haven, Conn. She was the sister of the late Dr. Albert Latour.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St. Manville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, Old River Rd., Manville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004, Warwick, RI 02886.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 7, 2019
