LINCOLN - Diane J. (Latour) D'Anjou, 68, of Lincoln, died Oct. 4, 2019 at home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Aram and Alice (Laboeuf) Latour.
She worked as a shipping clerk for CVS Distribution Center, formerly Mark Stevens, for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, and cooking.
She is survived by her long-time partner Walter Andrews of Lincoln; her two daughters, Deana D'Anjou of Woonsocket, and Dana Dore and her husband, Marc, of Woonsocket; two brothers, Robert Latour of Long Island, N.Y., and Roger Latour of Coventry; as well as a sister, Louise Cardinali of West Haven, Conn. She was the sister of the late Dr. Albert Latour.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St. Manville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, Old River Rd., Manville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 7, 2019