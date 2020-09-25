1/1
Diane L. Gauthier
SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Diane L. Gauthier, 78, of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, died September 21, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Arthur Gauthier. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George and Ivy (Cook) Tatro.

Diane was the Deputy Town Clerk in Burrillville, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed traveling, philanthropy, and was a dedicated caregiver to her husband Arthur prior to his passing.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Pichette and his wife, Lynne; a stepson, Gregory Gauthier and his wife, Therese; a stepdaughter, Mary-Beth Anderson and her husband, Ronald; her brother, Kenneth Tatro; her sister, Barbara Swann; and six grandchildren, Alexandra and Zachary Pichette, Sarah Follensbee, Spencer and Rachel Anderson, and Patricia Gauthier. She was the mother of the late Eugene Pichette, and sister of the late Carol Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Highway, Mapleville, RI and may be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/790683 Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4 - 7PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 25 to Oct. 3, 2020.
