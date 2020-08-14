CUMBERLAND - Diane T. Chenail, 70, formerly of Cumberland, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Center, Woonsocket.



Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Eugene J. and Doris A. (Leclerc) Rainville, she had lived in Cumberland for many years.



Mrs. Chenail was an elementary school teacher at Northern Elementary School, Lincoln for twenty-nine years, retiring in 2001. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree from Rhode Island College.



Diane served as vice president of her class at Notre Dame High School and was active for many years in the St. James CYO.



She is survived by her loving children, Jennifer Cloutier, and her husband Kevin, of Cumberland, and Gregg Chenail, and his wife Eva, of Acton, Mass.; and four cherished grandchildren, Adison Merchant, Noah Chenail, Eden Chenail, and Nora Chenail.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division Street, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Monday, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests will be required to wear a mask. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be limited to 150 people. Private burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Manville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891 would be appreciated.

