|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Dianne B. (Sbraccia) Polacek, 76, of Harrisville, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of John F. (Jack) Polacek Sr., whom she married October 24, 1964. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Giulietta (Sghelli) Sbraccia.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons: John Polacek Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Harrisville and Michael Polacek and his wife Rebecca of Glendale; a daughter Rebecca Obar and her husband Michael of Harrisville; two granddaughters: Regan and Rayna Polacek and her beloved dog Sophie. She was preceded in death by her brother Louis Sbraccia Jr. and throughout the years, by many of her beloved dogs.
Dianne was a bank teller for many years until she pursued her degree in education and became a substitute teacher in the Burrillville School System. Dianne loved to cook for her family. She also loved to play Bingo, especially fun trips to Foxwoods and helped start the Bingo at St. Patrick's and for the Band Boosters. Dianne and Jack enjoyed traveling, especially cruising to Bermuda and staying in Daytona Beach.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 9 AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville. Calling hours will be Monday night from 5 to 8 PM. Burial will be held at a later date.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 4, 2019