Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
(401) 568-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne C. "Didette" (Messier) Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dianne C. "Didette" (Messier) Young Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Dianne C. "Didette" Young, 74, long time resident of Oakland, RI, passed away May 2, 2019, at her daughters home in Warwick surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of the late David H. Young Sr. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Archie & Edna (Langlois) Messier.
Dianne was a CNA for Bayberry Commons Nursing Home in Pascoag and also worked for her family's business, the former Jacquarts Mending Company in Oakland which she operated for several years. She was a loving mother of four children and loving grandmother to eight grandchildren. Dianne loved all holidays enjoyed apple picking and various crafts.
She is survived by her children, David Young, Jr., Craig Young, Melissa Gonzalez and Joel Young, her grandchildren, Tyler Young, Mariah Gonzalez, Dylan Young, Conner Young, Dylan Newsham, Aidan Young, Bryn and Haylee Grimshaw. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia "Patsy" Randal and Carol "Lolly" Taschereau.
Her funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 am from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Good Help Church, Victory Hwy. Mapleville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Harrisville. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-7 pm. www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now