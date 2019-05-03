BURRILLVILLE - Dianne C. "Didette" Young, 74, long time resident of Oakland, RI, passed away May 2, 2019, at her daughters home in Warwick surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of the late David H. Young Sr. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Archie & Edna (Langlois) Messier.

Dianne was a CNA for Bayberry Commons Nursing Home in Pascoag and also worked for her family's business, the former Jacquarts Mending Company in Oakland which she operated for several years. She was a loving mother of four children and loving grandmother to eight grandchildren. Dianne loved all holidays enjoyed apple picking and various crafts.

She is survived by her children, David Young, Jr., Craig Young, Melissa Gonzalez and Joel Young, her grandchildren, Tyler Young, Mariah Gonzalez, Dylan Young, Conner Young, Dylan Newsham, Aidan Young, Bryn and Haylee Grimshaw. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia "Patsy" Randal and Carol "Lolly" Taschereau.

Her funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 am from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Good Help Church, Victory Hwy. Mapleville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Harrisville. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-7 pm. www.brownfuneralhomes.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 4, 2019