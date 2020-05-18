BELLINGHAM - Dina H. (Paul) Frappier, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Frappier and the loving mother of Paula-Marie Hogge, Donna-Marie Frappier and wife, Lisa Abreau, Tonya-Marie Karabots and husband, Joseph, Anne-Marie Young and husband, Gary and the late Tina-Marie Pinsonneault.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 26, 2020.