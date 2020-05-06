WOONSOCKET - Dolores M. Belanger 79, of Marie Anne Ct. passed away April 28, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Arthur Belanger Jr. Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Clara Kiley. Dolores was a waitress of Walnut Hill Bowl for thirty years retiring in 2005. In the late 70's Dolores wrote a weekly article for the Woonsocket Call "A Woman's Point of View".



She is survived by a son Jules Blondin of FL, a daughter Lisa Contildes and her husband Joseph of Woonsocket, three grandchildren, Jessica, James and Lila Mae, and three great-grandchildren, Alanah, Logan, and Sadie. She was the mother of the late Robyn Heroux who passed shortly after her mom on May 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her siblings Leo Kiley, Normand Bazinet, Alice Kiley, Julie Bazinet, and Anne Moore.



A celebration of her life will be held at-a-later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home.

