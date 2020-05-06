Dolores M. (Kiley) Belanger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Dolores M. Belanger 79, of Marie Anne Ct. passed away April 28, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Arthur Belanger Jr. Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Clara Kiley. Dolores was a waitress of Walnut Hill Bowl for thirty years retiring in 2005. In the late 70's Dolores wrote a weekly article for the Woonsocket Call "A Woman's Point of View".

She is survived by a son Jules Blondin of FL, a daughter Lisa Contildes and her husband Joseph of Woonsocket, three grandchildren, Jessica, James and Lila Mae, and three great-grandchildren, Alanah, Logan, and Sadie. She was the mother of the late Robyn Heroux who passed shortly after her mom on May 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her siblings Leo Kiley, Normand Bazinet, Alice Kiley, Julie Bazinet, and Anne Moore.

A celebration of her life will be held at-a-later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 6 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved