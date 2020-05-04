WOONSOCKET - Donald A. "Benwa" Benoit, 68, of Woonsocket, RI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 44 years of Denise D. (Beauregard) Benoit. Born in Woonsocket, RI on March 1, 1952 the son of the late Aime W. "Wilfred" and Lorraine (Lebeau) Benoit. He leaves his loving daughter Jillian D. Benoit and her children Nicholas Orlando and Mason Benoit; and his loving son Joel D. Benoit and his significant other Sarah Brown and her children Trey and Libby Brown, all of Woonsocket, RI. He is the brother of Mara Benoit of New York.
Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church will be held at a future date and time to be announced due to the COVID-19 Virus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.