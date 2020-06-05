WOONSOCKET - Donald A. "Benwa" Benoit, 68, of Woonsocket, RI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 44 years of Denise D. (Beauregard) Benoit. Born in Woonsocket, RI on March 1, 1952 the son of the late Aime W. Wilfred and Lorraine (Lebeau) Benoit. He leaves his loving daughter Jillian D. Benoit and her children Nicholas Orlando and Mason Benoit; and his loving son Joel D. Benoit and his significant other Sarah Brown and her children Trey and Libby Brown, all of Woonsocket, RI. He is the brother of Mara Benoit of New York.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 9th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Holy Family Church, 414 South Main Street, Woonsocket, RI. The family will greet folks at church from 9:30AM - 10:00AM prior to Mass. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery, Center St., Bellingham, MA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 9th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Holy Family Church, 414 South Main Street, Woonsocket, RI. The family will greet folks at church from 9:30AM - 10:00AM prior to Mass. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery, Center St., Bellingham, MA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 5 to Jun. 13, 2020.