PASCOAG - Donald Douglas Emmons, Sr., 91, of Pascoag, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center, Pascoag. He was the husband of the late Millicent (Rogeski) Emmons. Born in Bay Minette, Alabama, he was the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Nina (Flowers) Emmons.
Mr. Emmons was a WWII Navy veteran, and worked as a Mechanic for General Motors, Framingham, Mass., for over 30 years. Donald was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his five children, Donald Emmons, Jr. and his wife, Suzanne, of Warwick; Paul Emmons and his wife, Suzanne, of North Smithfield; Richard Emmons and his wife, Cindy, of Paola, Kansas; Robert Emmons and his wife, Deborah, of Ocala, Florida; and Louise Emmons of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, a brother, Gene Emmons of Mobile, Alabama; and a sister, Ester May Emmons, of Pensacola, Florida. He was the father of the late Dennis Emmons, and brother of the late Clarence Emmons, Jr.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, beginning with visitation at 4 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906 or to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020