UXBRIDGE - Donald Eugene Lipsky, 79, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Donald was the husband of Sharon M. (McCann) Lipsky of Uxbridge, MA.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, son of the late Eugene Lipsky and Jessie (Kinash) Lipsky, Donald grew up living on Lake Street in Hopedale, MA.
Besides his beloved wife of 49 years, Sharon, he is survived by his son, Jason Lipsky of Southington, CT, his brother, Thomas Lipsky, of Truro, MA, and his two grandchildren, Alexander Lipsky and Katelyn Lipsky.
Donald graduated from Hopedale High School in 1957. He obtained degrees from St. Anselm College and from Framingham State. Donald was a teacher for 39 years. Most of those years were spent at Curtis Middle School in Sudbury, MA.
Donald was a life-long member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and participated in choir and Bandura Male Chorus.
As a teenager, Donald played baseball and basketball for Hopedale High School.
Donald was an avid reader, loved the Boston Bruins and candlepin bowling, and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and to Aruba. A longtime resident of Mendon, MA, Donald loved his log cabin home and his custom garage workshop. He embraced his new community at Rogerson Crossing in Uxbridge.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11AM at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket, RI. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Mendon Street, Hopedale, MA. Visitation will be from 10-11AM prior to the funeral service at St. Michael's. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory to St. Michael's and to Dana-Farber in Milford, MA would be appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 3, 2020