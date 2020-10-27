WOONSOCKET - Donald M. Pincince, 79, of Woonsocket, died October 26, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Fernande L. (Fagnant) Pincince. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Irenee and Corinthe (Nadeau) Pincince.
Mr. Pincince worked as a truck driver for most of his life, then worked with his son at Nation Wide Construction until his retirement.
He was an Army veteran. Mr. Pincince was a former member of the IBPOA, and served on the Autumnfest Steering Committee.
He enjoyed traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his wife, Fernande, he leaves their children, Marc Pincince and his wife, Deborah, of Woonsocket, and Donna Gamache of Woonsocket; his brother, Fr. Gerald P. Pincince of New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Joshua and Alexander Pincince, and Michaela Gamache; and two great grandchildren, Makenzie and Naythen.
His funeral will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will private. Calling hours are Thursday from 5-7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.www.holtfuneralhome.com