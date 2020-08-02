Donald R. Biron, 77, of Pascoag, died July 29, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Carolyn G. (Younkin) Biron, whom he married August 17, 1968. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Willie and Laurette (Pelletier) Biron.
Mr. Biron was a military policeman in the Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked as a machinist until his retirement. Mr. Biron enjoyed fishing and metal detecting.
Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Sherry Runnion and her husband, Tony, of Pascoag and Jody Biron of Mapleville; seven grandchildren, Evan, Dana, Stephanie, Marissa, Jesse, Rebecca, and Sara; five great grandchildren, Ashton, Hunter, Lucas, Cody, and Ava.
Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. www.holtfuneralhome.com