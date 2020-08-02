1/1
Donald R. Biron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Biron, 77, of Pascoag, died July 29, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Carolyn G. (Younkin) Biron, whom he married August 17, 1968. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Willie and Laurette (Pelletier) Biron.
Mr. Biron was a military policeman in the Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked as a machinist until his retirement. Mr. Biron enjoyed fishing and metal detecting.
Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Sherry Runnion and her husband, Tony, of Pascoag and Jody Biron of Mapleville; seven grandchildren, Evan, Dana, Stephanie, Marissa, Jesse, Rebecca, and Sara; five great grandchildren, Ashton, Hunter, Lucas, Cody, and Ava.
Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Linda Dillon
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved