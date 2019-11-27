|
WOONSOCKET - Donald R. Deshaies, 69, of Mesa, Arizona, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the husband of Theresa L. (Smith) Deshaies. They were married for 46 years.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was a son of the late Robert and Therese (Beaudet) Deshaies. He had lived in Woonsocket until 2007 when he moved with his wife to Mesa, Arizona.
Donald retired in 1989 as a Rescue Captain from the Woonsocket Fire Department. Before his second retirement in 2005, he had worked at the University of Rhode Island as a Safety and Risk Coordinator and as a Professor at CCRI teaching EMTs.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed trap shooting,woodworking, riding his motorcycle and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren. He was proud to be the longest member of the Manville Sportsmens Club, initially joining in 1972 where he
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons: Jason E. Deshaies and his wife, Shayna of Smithfield and Keith Deshaies and his wife, Kelly of Smithfield, his three grandchildren: Zachary, Savannah and Jackson, and his siblings: Madeleine Bissonnnette of Hummelstown, PA, Jeanne Brennan of Woonsocket and Richard Deshaies of Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private at a later date. Visitation Friday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to , Po Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050. For messages of condolence and directions please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 28, 2019