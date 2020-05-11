BURRILLVILLE - Donna M. (Gautreau) Davis, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center in Providence after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving daughter of the late Edward R. and Elaine R. (Christian) Gautreau.Donna worked for many years in her beloved family's restaurant: Gautreau's, later becoming a memorable school bus driver for the town of Burrillville and finally moving on to an Operations Supervisor for First Student Bus Company in Cranston, where she had many loving colleagues. Donna was a phenomenal cook, expert crafter, camping enthusiast, devoted mother, loyal friend, and above all...a cherished Memere. She was truly loved by so many, with an infectious laugh and smile that will never be forgotten.She is survived by two daughters: Kayla M. Rambacher of Pascoag, RI, Brianne R. Lees of Bradley, ME and her son, Kellen E. Davis of Webster, MA; three grandchildren who adored her deeply: Kamrin Davis, Nora Racine and Keara Rambacher; her brother, Daniel Gautreau; her companion Sam Boisvert and her lifelong friend, Wallace Lees Jr. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kerri-Lee Davis, sister, Debra Schabowski and brother, Dennis Gautreau.A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag.