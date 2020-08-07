Donna M. (Garceau) Guevremont, 60, of North Smithfield, died August 4, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of John Guevremont. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Eugene Garceau of Woonsocket, and the late Florence (Longtin) Garceau.Her skill in accounting and business began when she was still a high school student working at the Woonsocket School Employees Credit Union under her teacher/mentor, Roger Drainville. She graduated from JWU with awards as top accounting student and top business student. From there she worked at American Tourister, Northrupt Corporation, Stanley Bostitich, and Laser Faire until taking over the business office at Mount St. Charles Academy and MercyMount Country Day School.At MSC for 30 years and MMCDS for 5 years, her business office was a friendly and welcoming space where faculty and kids came to chat, and were given snacks and comforting words. As business manager, she was a tenacious advocate on behalf of the schools and individuals, especially getting them the maximum health benefits.Donna enjoyed Zoomba, acting in faculty plays and faculty chorus. At MercyMount she enjoyed helping with after school daycare. At OLQM, she volunteered at the carnival kitchen, volunteer auditor and choir member, as well as working in the OLQM Bingo kitchen for many years.Donna loved animals, she and her friend Carrie Saladin captured dozens of cats behind Mount arena and had them spayed and neutered. Many of those became rescue cats for Mount faculty and staff. All of Donna's cats were rescues: Sheba, who died, Rusty, Mac and Tosh, Cheddar and Gwen.Evidence of people's love for Donna was made clear in the success of the Let's Give Donna a Lift spaghetti supper, allowing for the purchase of an elevator (installed without charge by men from the Mount and MercyMount communities) an dcontributing to the purchase of a state-of-the-art wheelchair.In the last two years, though, mostly in bed, she has enjoyed Saturday visits from her three sons and their wives and her grandson, Finn. She loved Myles and Ethan's weekly jazz performances. She and John had pleasant evenings binge watching Prime Video and Netflix series. And with her eye-tracker (donated by the Bibeau's) she maintained relationships with friends and relatives in texts and emails, on FaceTime and snapchats with Finn.Devoted to her sons, though bound to a wheelchair, she made effort to attend Ethan's senior recital at NYU and NAte's graduation from Yale Law School and insisted on spending one of her last Thanksgivings with Myles' in-laws, John and Gail Bibeau in NJ.Besides her husband and father, she is survived by three sons, Miles Guevremontand his wife Nicole, of Philadelphia, PA, Nathan Guevremont, and his wife Kristie, of Arlington, MA, and Ethan Guevremont, of North Smithfield; one grandson, Finn Guevremont; three sisters, Debra McGarry, of Providence, Denise Stinchfield, of Woonsocket, Diane Short, of North Scituate; She was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Garceau.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham. Calling hours are Tuesday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Charles Academy, 800 Logee St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.