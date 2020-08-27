WOONSOCKET - Doreen F. (Bousquet) Watier 64, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Michael Watier who was ultimately the love of her life. Born in Pawtucket, daughter of the late Felix J. and Anne (Parisi) Bousquet.Doreen lived in Woonsocket for most of her life. She worked as Tax Collector for the Town of North Smithfield for 30 years retiring in 2005.She was a member of the Elks Lodge 350.Doreen was an avid bowler back in the day. She loved bingo, trips to Twin River, camping at Indian Ranch, going on cruises with friends, and most of all she loved her feline companions, Sunshine and Peanut.She is survived by one son, David of Lincoln, RI. Six siblings, Janice Haimerl (Cookie) of Ohio, Felix J. Bousquet Jr. of Woonsocket, Wayne Bousquet of Woonsocket, Brian (Tiger) Bousquet of Nevada, Colleen Dusablon of Woonsocket, and Karen Edington of Woonsocket and several nieces and nephews.She was also the sister of the late Anne Marie Bartlett.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 6 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 5-7 PM. Burial will be private.