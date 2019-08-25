|
WOONSOCKET – Dorilda "Dorie" (Morier) Durand, 96, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Aug. 24, 2019, at the Ballou Home, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Aram Durand. Born in Burrillville, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Yvonne (Jordan) Morier.
Dorilda (also known as Dorie) was a longtime resident of Woonsocket, who owned and managed multiple residences on South Street for many years. She was also a former President of "Y" Wives and Girls Club and a member of the Woonsocket Senior Center, the Senior Citizens Christian Group, the St. Joseph Senior Citizens Club and the Blackstone Council on Aging.
Dorilda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose favorite moments were spent with her family and friends. She was a remarkable woman, never to have idle hands, who enjoyed many things such as painting (her paintings are currently on display at the Ballou Home), sewing, crocheting, playing cards and games, doing arts and crafts, bowling, playing BINGO, reading, playing the organ and, in her younger days, roller skating, ice skating and swimming. She was an outgoing, caring woman, who truly enjoyed doing these activities with her family and friends by her side. Dorilda's love, kindness and generosity throughout her life were unsurpassed, and she was deeply loved by her family and friends who will forever hold her in their hearts.
She is survived by her four children, Richard Durand and his wife Kathy Mullineaux of Norfolk, Mass., Robert Durand and his wife Anne-Marie of Woonsocket, Diane Cote and her husband Ben of North Smithfield, and Donna Van Reysen of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, David Durand, Jeffrey Durand, Hannah Cote, Isabel Cote and Emma Van Reysen; and four great-grandchildren, Lucy Durand, Oscar Durand, Lila Durand, and Jayden Durand, as well as one sister, Rose Mehegan of Woonsocket. Besides her husband, Aram, she was preceded in death by her two brothers George Morier and Edward Morier.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham. Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
