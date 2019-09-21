|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Doris Beausoleil, 89, formerly of Blackstone, died Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the loving wife of the late Marcel E. Beausoleil. They were married on Nov. 11, 1955 and shared 45 years together until his passing in 2000.
Born in Woonsocket and raised in Manville, she was a daughter of the late Noel and Rose (Latour) Prefontaine. She was a resident of Blackstone for most of her life.
Doris was employed by Tupperware for over 25 years until retiring.
Football was Doris's game of choice and she was the Patriots #1 fan. She was a movie buff and never missed the Oscars Award shows. She loved music especially big band, doo wop and all the sounds from the era of her youth. Reading a good book and taking on the challenge of puzzles and crossword puzzles were some of her favorite pastimes.
Doris was a happy and energetic person; some even termed her a "firecracker," a label she most happily accepted. Doris will be remembered as a devoted mother and had the best times being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Doris is survived by a son Mark Beausoleil of Boca Raton, Florida, and two daughters Jacqueline R. Carter and her husband, Gregory, of Vero Beach, Florida, and Suzanne N. Kirkpatrick of Douglasville, Georgia. She was the sister of the late Noella Lambert. She is also survived by five grandchildren Kristen Reilly, Garrett Crozier, Noel and Kiley Kirkpatrick and Tyler Beausoleil and 4 great-grandchildren Ella, Callum, Mia and Rylan and several nieces and nephews and their families including her special niece Rita Lambert of Blackstone.
Doris's family wishes to offer a special word of gratitude to all the caregivers at St. Antoine Residence. To all the staff on 2nd floor – you took such good care of our Mom, thank you so very much!
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, St. Paul Street in Blackstone. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Antoine Residence 10 Rhodes Ave. North Smithfield, RI 02896. Arrangements are by the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 22, 2019