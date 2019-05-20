|
WOONSOCKET - Doris I. Couture 82, formerly of Vose St. died May 20, 2019 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Couture. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Eva (St. Jean) Laplante. Doris was a homemaker for most of her life.
She is survived by a son, Joseph Couture of Woonsocket, four daughters, Suzanne Cook of Oregon, Rachel Milotte and Evelyn Daltorio both of N. Smithfield, and Jacqueline Gingras of Woonsocket, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Thursday 5-7 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 21, 2019