Doris M. Marcoux

Doris M. Marcoux Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Doris M. Marcoux, 85, of Cumberland, RI, passed away on January 22, 2020, at the Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln.

She was the loving wife of the late Albert "Punk" Marcoux. Born in Mapleville, daughter of the late Armand & Blanche (Levesque) Tetu.

Doris worked for the Delta Pearl Co., previously she worked for AT Cross Co., for 25 years in the clips and tour guide division. She was a member of the Red Hatters, she was an avid reader and was very talented with arts and crafts.

She is survived by a brother, Armand Tetu of NC and a sister, Rita Pekel of TN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her funeral will be held Monday at 9 AM from the Brown Funeral Home 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, Victory Hwy. Mapleville. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Pascoag will be private. Calling hours are prior to the mass from 9-11 AM in the funeral home.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 25, 2020
