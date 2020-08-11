1/1
Doris M. (DuBois) Pouliot
MIDLAND, GA - Doris M. Pouliot, 90, of Midland, GA, formerly of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, August 05, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living in Columbus, GA. Doris was born in Woonsocket, RI to the late Gideon DuBois and Anna Tessier DuBois. She will forever be remembered as a sweet soul. She enjoyed and never took for granted the simple moments of life, such as watching the waves roll in off the coast of her beloved RI or birds feeding in her backyard. She loved to laugh and go on any adventure, short or long. Prior to arthritis limiting her, she loved to knit, and give her creations away. Each individual she met was showered with kindness and respect. She considered everyone a friend or potential friend, no one was ever a stranger. Doris loved all animals, but Toby will always hold special favor in her heart. Most of all she loved her family and friends, and the joy they brought to her life. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Roland R. Pouliot.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Maynard (Reuben) of Midland, GA, sons, Alan Pouliot (Wilma) of St. Augustine, FL, Gary Pouliot (Cathy) of Purcellville, VA, grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Jenna, Alan, Jr., Eryn, Shayne, Kendra, great-grandchildren, Andrew, Layton, Olivia, and Zeyden.

A private burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Local arrangements entrusted to the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Paws Humane society at www.pawshumane.org or your local humane society. Due to the COVID restrictions a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.fournierandfournier.com.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
