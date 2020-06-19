WOONSOCKET - Doris Ouellet, 94, died peacefully at the Holiday Retirement Home of complications related to the Covid virus on June 17, 2020 Daughter of the late Paul and Aldea (Barrette) Remillard, Doris was a communicant at All Saints Parish in Woonsocket.
Doris was of the French-Canadian-American generation that immigrated to Rhode Island to work in the textile mills but then experienced the Great Depression and then the leaving of the mills from Woonsocket. Doris worked at Girard's Diner, Howard Johnson's Restaurant, Finkelsteins' Department Store, Grace Holmes Club Plan, Royal Robes and eventually retired from Mark Stevens (now CVS) in 1988. A ninth grade graduate, Doris was an accomplished seamstress who was able to make the leap to working with computers when 60 years old.
After retirement Doris was very active with the Woonsocket Senior Center helping with income tax preparation, RSVP, meals on wheels and the Children's Program. She also helped care for her two grandchildren, a joy in her life.
Doris is survived by her brother Normand Remillard of Cumberland, former husband Normand Ouellet of Deep River, CT, son Rene Ouellet and his wife Katie McDonald of Dunbarton, NH, and granddaughters Nicky McDonald Ouellet of Billings, MT, and Rosie McDonald Ouellet of Malden, MA. She is predeceased by her parents, her sisters Sally Remillard, Florence Walsh and Emma Remillard and brother Roger Remillard.
There will be no calling hours. A mass and reception will be arranged in the autumn. Donations in Doris' memory can be made to any charity connected to St. Jude, her patron.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and update visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2020.