WOONSOCKET - Doris S. (Gosselin) Schram, 99, died July 5th, 2020 at the Ballou Home. She was the wife of the late Herman J. Schram. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Jean and Exilda (Brule) Gosselin.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Canestrari of North Smithfield, Jeanne Frappier of Bellingham, MA, and Janice Marszalkowski and her husband Stanley Jr. of Riverside, a sister, Jeannette Dubois of Wakefield, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Christianna Bouvier, Evelyn Lemay, Alida Bouvier, Gerry, George and Conrad Gosselin, and Florence Bovino, and mother in law of the late Denny Canestrari.
Funeral arrangements are private, but her service may be viewed live on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:45 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/21899721
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
