|
|
WOONSOCKET - Doris T. Bell, 94, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late Roger J. Bell who passed away in 2004.
Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Diana (Sarazin) Durand. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
In her earlier years she was employed in the local textile industry at several mills. She was later employed by the City of Woonsocket Board of Canvassers at City Hall for many years.
Doris was very adept at crocheting and crafted many Afghans for her family who will always treasure the loving care that went into making them. She was also a very talented baker, as her famous homemade treats will be part of family legend.
Most of all Doris will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother and just loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Bell and his wife, Margaret, and Robert Bell and his wife, Linda, all of Woonsocket. She was the sister of the late Violet Bonneau and Claire Rancourt. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nicole Fitton, Tiffany Baillargeon, Diana Dupuis and Derek Bell and great-grandchildren Collin and Emalee and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 1 a.m. in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church) 1409 Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Monday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., prior to Mass, in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the 260 Cochituate Road, #200 Framingham, MA. 01701
menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 25, 2019