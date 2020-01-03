|
LINCOLN - Doris T. Richer, 90 of Sayles Hill Rd. formerly of Woonsocket, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Richer. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Joseph and Emelda (Boisvert) Boisvert.
She worked as an assembler for the former Tupperware and C. Ray Randall and as a Housekeeper at the Holiday Retirement Home prior to retiring.
She was a former member of Ladies Guild of St. Agatha Church, Bernon Heights PTA, she also was a den mother for the Cub Scouts of St. Agathas.
Doris loved spending time with her family, especially watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she also enjoy going out to eat and loved to travel.
She is survived by her two children, Diane Mathewson and her husband Paul of Plainfield, Ct. Charles Richer, of Lincoln, RI. One sister, Pauline Desrosiers, of Woonsocket, RI. Six grandchildren, Kelly-ann Richer Clausen of Maine, Kim Marie Richer Desjardins of Blackstone, Scott Mathewson and wife Denise of Cranston, Erik Mathewson and wife Christa of Smithfield, Krislynn Mathewson Miner and husband Justin of Ct. Thomas Richer of Lincoln,and seven great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Paul Richer and Susan Mathewson, and sister to the late Jeanne Gagne, Jeannette Desmarais, and Clerence and Roger Boisvert.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday January 6, 2020 at 11 AM in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Relative and friend are invited; calling hrs. are from 9-11 AM prior to the service. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 4, 2020