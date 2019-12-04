Home

Doris V. (Daigle) Gazaille

Doris V. (Daigle) Gazaille Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Doris V. (Daigle) Gazaille, 75, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Raymond Gazaille.
Born in North Smithfield, daughter of the late Joseph and Alexandrina (Moison) Daigle.
She was a member of the Cribbage League at Club Lafeyette. She was also President of Doray Industries Inc.
Doris was a Homemaker, she enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, especially cribbage, and spending time with family and friends. She showed German Shepards, chauffeured kids to school and athletes to practice.
She is survived by her son Dr. Raymond Gazaille, of Woonsocket. One grandson Dr. Jeffrey Gazaille of California. And her canine companion Stubby, AKA "Baby".
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI. Relative and friends are invited visitation is from 11AM to 1PM.
Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery and is private. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019
