Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Callegaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Y. (Dutremble) Callegaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Y. (Dutremble) Callegaro Obituary
EAST PROVIDENCE - Callegaro, Doris Y., (Dutremble), 92, formerly of Riverside, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Bayberry Commons in Pascoag.

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Ave., Riverside at noon. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday morning, 11 a.m. to noon.

For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now