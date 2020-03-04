|
WOONSOCKET - Dorothy C. Mercer, 102, of Woonsocket, died March 3, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late W. Edward Mercer. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Helen Harford Oakes.
Mrs. Mercer worked as a bookkeeper for Crown Yarn Dye Co., South Attleboro for twenty years. She was a member of the Association of Universalist Women, the Universalist Senior Citizen's, the Clara Barton Guild, the Golden Heart Seniors, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Order of the Easter Star Woonsocket Chapter, and the Apres Midi Club of Woonsocket. She was a wonderful friend and loving wife and sister.
She was the sister of the late Vivian Davidson and Wylma James.
Dorothy's services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 5, 2020