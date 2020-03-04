Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Mercer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy C. Mercer Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Dorothy C. Mercer, 102, of Woonsocket, died March 3, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late W. Edward Mercer. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Helen Harford Oakes.

Mrs. Mercer worked as a bookkeeper for Crown Yarn Dye Co., South Attleboro for twenty years. She was a member of the Association of Universalist Women, the Universalist Senior Citizen's, the Clara Barton Guild, the Golden Heart Seniors, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Order of the Easter Star Woonsocket Chapter, and the Apres Midi Club of Woonsocket. She was a wonderful friend and loving wife and sister.

She was the sister of the late Vivian Davidson and Wylma James.

Dorothy's services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket.

www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -